A Crawford County woman driving in the opposite direction in her lanes of travel on Interstate 376 suffered apparent serious injury in a crash with another vehicle.
Nicole M. Kelyman, 41, of Conneautville, was flown to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital.
State police said she was driving west on the highway in the eastbound lanes in Shenango Township, Mercer County, around 10:45 p.m. Friday. Grant G. Kirk, 52, of Cheswick, Pennsylvania, was driving east and saw the Kelyman's lights from her Pontiac G6 directly approaching him. He tried to swerve to avoid hitting her but the right front ends of both vehicles collided, police said.
Both vehicles spun in the lanes and stopped blocking both lanes. The highway was closed for more than an hour.
Kirk suffered a minor injury, police reported.
Police said Kelyman is to be cited for careless driving.
