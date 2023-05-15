New Castle police are investigating a reported shooting at an after-hours club that sent a woman to the hospital.
Police Chief Bobby Salem said gunfire reportedly broke out around 5:22 a.m. Saturday at a non-licensed downtown club located at 39 S. Jefferson St.
A 27-year-old South Side woman suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Police received a call she was at UPMC Jameson Hospital. She reportedly went from there to a Pittsburgh hospital, he said.
He said the woman was not the target of the shooting but was hit in the crossfire. No other injuries were reported.
He said an investigation into the incident is continuing.
