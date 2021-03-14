PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police say a woman was critically injured in a mauling by two dogs at a Pittsburgh home over the weekend.
Pittsburgh public safety officials said the victim is related to the owner of the dog and was apparently trying to let the dogs out of the residence when she was attacked shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday.
Police, emergency medical personnel and animal care and control workers responded, and the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition with serious wounds to her head and face.
Animal control workers took possession of the animals. The police violent crime unit is investigating.
