A South Side woman was arrested earlier this month when she reportedly was caught with marijuana in the city parking garage.
New Castle police have charged Janaya Yvette Lane, 20, of 551 E. Long Ave., with possession of a small amount of marijuana. According to a criminal complaint, they found her and another woman on the top floor of the garage on Aug. 14.
The police said they were alerted that three vehicles had driven into the garage around 1:30 a.m. Because of recent vandalism in the garage, two officers went up the staircase on foot and other units drove to the top floor of the garage where they found several occupied vehicles, the complaint states.
They determined that the individuals were just sitting there and that there was no new vandalism. Lane who was driving one of the cars and had a female passenger, and police said they smelled marijuana, according to the report. The two advised police that they were "hanging out" and were getting ready to smoke marijuana.
Lane then handed an officer a bag containing 3.8 grams of suspected marijuana.
Lane was sent summons to appear in court on the charge.
