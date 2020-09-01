A South Side woman was arrested after police say she assaulted and threatened a police officer following a disturbance on Rose Stop Road in Shenango Township.
New Castle police has charged Kathy L. Dean, 64, of 210 Rear Agnew St., in connection with an incident that occurred around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.
According to a criminal complaint, the police were sent to Rose Stop Road for a welfare check. A woman identified as Dean was outside yelling for someone to call the police, the report said. Police said she was standing by the road when they arrived, and she told them that a man was trying to kill her. The man told police they had been drinking and that Dean started yelling at him and was outside yelling that he was trying to kill her.
Police said she was not injured and there was no evidence of a struggle. As officers tried to help her, she screamed at them and fought them as they arrested her for public drunkenness, the report said. She struck one officer in the chest and kicked him in the leg, according to the account. She also threatened the officer that he “had a bullet coming,” and that she had friends who would cut him until he dies, the police reported. She also threatened that her friends were going to cut his throat, the report said.
Dean is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness, and two counts each of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. She was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed her to the Lawrence County jail on a $1,500 bond.
