A West Side woman is in the Lawrence County jail after she reportedly smashed a half-filled coffee pot over her boyfriend's head.
New Castle police reported the man was flown to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital for injuries he suffered in the reported disturbance, which occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday.
The police have arrested Deanna Nicole Treece, 39, of 14 Magee St., based upon information they obtained from witnesses who were at her house when the incident occurred.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman who was in the house at the time told police that Treece and her boyfriend were arguing in a bedroom. They went into the kitchen, still arguing, and Treece picked up a coffee pot threw it at her boyfriend, cutting his head and arm.
Another witness said the boyfriend had pushed Treece and she fell against the stove. She got up and they continued fighting and she heard glass breaking and noticed the boyfriend was bleeding.
An eyewitness told police that Treece smashed the half-filled coffee pot over his head, the report said.
The police obtained a search warrant for the house, and found drug paraphernalia in Treece's bedroom, and a small amount of marijuana was on her table.
Treece is charged with aggravated and simple assault, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed her to the Lawrence County jail on a $2,500 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.