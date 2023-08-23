A witness in the Aug. 13 shooting death of 51-year-old Jason T. Altman of Old Chewton Road told state police she heard gunshots and looked outside and to see Altman fall to the ground.
The witness, who reportedly was Altman's girlfriend, said she saw her son, Elijah Obriant Hirth, holding a long, black gun after the shots were fired outside of Altman's house, according to a criminal complaint.
She said Altman and she argued that night and he went outside. That's when she heard the gunshots, she told police. She ran out and saw Altman standing near a fire pit where he eventually fell to the ground in front of the porch steps, the report said.
Another witness told police she was at Altman's house and watched the shooting occur. Hirth apologized to her for shooting Altman in front of her, the report said.
According to papers filed in court, both women reportedly left that night and went to another person's apartment in the city without reporting it.
"No one called the police," said state police Cpl. Randy Guy, who investigated the homicide. "No one called 911."
Altman's girlfriend was interviewed the day Altman was found dead but she did not give up that information to the police until early Wednesday morning this week when they interviewed her again in the kitchen of an apartment on Halco Drive.
Troopers on Wednesday, following a brief foot chase, arrested Hirth, 20, of East Lutton Street and he is in the Lawrence County jail without bond, charged with criminal homicide. Police said he was walking on a sidewalk on Halco Drive and when a police corporal ordered him to stop, he ran but was caught.
They had been interviewing multiple people since the morning Altman's body was found at the bottom of the cement porch steps outside of his home, trying to piece together what happened to him.
The criminal complaint details their investigation.
Altman's sister reportedly found his body on the morning of Aug. 14 and called the police. The Shenango Township police responded then turned the investigation over to the state police.
Lawrence County Coroner Richard "R.J." Johnson reported Altman died from multiple gunshot wounds.
According to the complaint, Altman's neighbor told police the morning he was found dead an SUV pulled in front of his house and she heard a man screaming something. That neighbor's husband told police he left their house around 10:15 to go to a car wash, and he saw a man with a backpack walking on Old Chewton Road toward Old Pittsburgh Road. He said that he saw the man again on his way home 20 minutes later walking on Old Pittsburgh Road.
The police found multiple .22-caliber spent cartridge casings outside of Altman's home where he was lying. The police searched his house and found an empty gun box for a .22-caliber semiautomatic rifle in the living room, the complaint states. Altman's family told police he owned an AK-47 assault rifle and a shotgun, and the police searched his house but those guns were not found, the report said.
The police initially interviewed Hirth around 8 p.m. Aug. 14, and he told them he had known Altman for about a year and he stayed with him sometimes. He said he last saw Altman on Aug. 11. When the police interviewed Altman's girlfriend that day, she said they were in a relationship for about a year and Hirth was her son and he occasionally stayed there, too, according to the documents.
An off-duty New Castle police detective reported to the state police he had been at a party on Old Chewton Road on Aug. 13 and he and another person behind him who was at the same party both saw a man with a backpack walking along Old Pittsburgh Road.
Surveillance videos from neighbors in the area showed a man with a backpack walking in the area between 11:45 and 11:50 p.m. Aug. 13.
Another of Altman's neighbors told police he knew Altman for about three years, and Altman introduced him to his girlfriend and her son, "Eli." He said Eli had a .22-caliber AK-47-style rifle and asked the neighbor if he wanted to shoot it, but the neighbor declined. He said he saw Altman and Eli sitting outside on Aug. 12 around a fire. Around 2:30 the next day, he saw Eli outside the house with a cell phone.
Another resident of that street told police he had been to Altman's house about two weeks earlier and saw a semiautomatic rifle on his porch, and Altman told him it was a .22. Altman told the neighbor the gun belonged to his girlfriend's son, the report said.
The police had an ATF firearms trace summary run on the rifle missing from the empty box in Altman's house. It came back that it was purchased by Hirth on May 20 from a sporting goods store, the complaint states.
A surveillance video from a Halco Drive apartment showed Hirth arriving there at 1:13 a.m. on foot on Aug. 13, and his clothing and backpack in that footage matched that of the man walking in the videos in the Old Chewton Road area, police reported.
The police on Aug. 22 interviewed a woman who told them while at an apartment, Hirth put a long gun wrapped in plastic on the back seat of her vehicle, and he told her it was a gun.
Police obtained a search warrant for an apartment where the woman said Hirth went with the gun. They interviewed a woman who said she went with Altman, his girlfriend and her baby to the Altman residence on Aug. 13 and she placed the baby on the couch inside the house. She said she heard popping sounds and she turned around to see Altman lying on the ground near the front porch. She said she saw Hirth, dressed in black clothing, shooting him from near the porch, the complaint states.
She said an altercation took place between Altman and his girlfriend. She said Hirth apologized to her for shooting Altman in front of her, and she said he left on foot. She said she had heard four or five shots. She pointed out the backpack that he had, which was lying nearby, and police noted it resembled the one in the video footage, according to the report.
Guy said Hirth refused to be interviewed by the police upon his arrest.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
