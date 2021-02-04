State police are advising people to be alert about telephone scams offering them money or soliciting information.
The alert comes after a Volant resident received calls between 9:30 a.m. and noon Thursday from someone saying they were a Publishers Clearinghouse representative and that the person had won $3 million, according to a police report.
The caller instructed the person to obtain a $300 prepaid American Express card to pay for the delivery of her check, and the caller requested the card numbers to confirm that it was obtained. The $300 then was transferred to an unknown account, police said.
A good rule is that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is a scam, the police advised.
