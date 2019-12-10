Neshannock Township police are warning Lawrence County residents that a lottery company mailer is a scam.
The police issued a news release saying that they have received several reports from residents who received checks in the mail from North West Lottery Inc., along with a check and instructions to cash it. The accompanying letter, dated Nov. 22, directs recipients to cash the check and send it back to the company for taxes, then they will receive a lottery prize of $350,000.
The letter tells recipients that they are a winner in the International general market survey that was drawn Sept. 20, 2019, and it lists winning lucky numbers.
“Therefore, you’re entitled to the sum of $350,000 payable to you by certified check, and will be delivered to you by our special courier company,” the letter states. The letter says a check for $5,800 is enclosed that has been deducted from the winnings, “to enable you to pay for the tax, insurance, shipping and handling on your winnings.”
The letter advises recipients to call a claims agent named Ross Hopkins and provides a phone number. The letter also contains trademarks at the bottom of a variety of corporate businesses.
The number, when contacted by the New Castle News, was answered by a man with a foreign accent who identified himself as Ross Hopkins. When the News caller identified himself/herself as a newspaper reporter, the man disconnected the call.
“This has been researched and confirmed to be a scam,” the police reported. They encourage anyone who receives the letter to report it to the police or destroy it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.