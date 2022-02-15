State police have confirmed a gunshot wound that a woman suffered to the chest Sunday outside of Walmart was self-inflicted.
Police from multiple jurisdictions swarmed the front section of the Walmart lot around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The 43-year-old Grove City woman was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital.
State police Cpl. Randy Guy said Tuesday the woman underwent surgery and was in stable but critical condition.
Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. On Sunday, they had cordoned off an area with crime scene tape in the front of the parking lot where the woman’s car was located.
Union Township police are assisting with the investigation.
