Police, volunteers continue missing teen search

The New Castle police have been working around the clock to solve the case of a 19-year-old man who disappeared after leaving his house Friday night, according to police Chief Bobby Salem.
The police have been searching the city for some evidence of what happened to 19-year-old Amari Wise, who lived with his mother on West Lincoln Avenue, Salem said. Yesterday, they enlisted the help of a state police helicopter and a team of specially trained dogs to look for the teen, but so far, their efforts have come up empty.
Salem said the police are interviewing people who might know something, and they have been watching videos. Wise reportedly was known to have gone to a convenience store when he left home after 9 p.m. that night.
Salem said the dogs were checking the area of El Rio Beach and other areas. He said the police had found a car near El Rio Beach that Wise was said to have been driving, and it has been impounded.
Members of the Walkers Search Party, a volunteer civilian group formed two years ago by Marcia and Chris Black, also were out with the police, searching various parts of New Castle on Tuesday.
“We were searching everywhere,” Marcia Black said Tuesday afternoon, adding, “It’s a very tough search.”
She and her members made fliers to distribute, and another group of friends and family also had posted fliers in town for people to help in a search that went on Tuesday.
