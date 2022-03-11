Union Township police have determined that a threat against the Union Area School District was not credible, police Chief Mark Julian said Friday.
Union Area schools were closed Friday and students and teachers had a day of flexible instruction — or teach and learn from home — after a tip came through Thursday night on the district's online tip line.
The district had been scheduled for a half-day of classes and a half-day of inservice for teachers, but inservice was canceled, Superintendent Mike Ross said Friday.
According to Julian, the district was notified of the threat at 6 a.m. The police were alerted and tracked it down to a Union High School student, who was questioned. It was determined through the interview with the student that the threat, which involved someone going to the school to harm someone and mentioned a weapon, was not credible, he said.
Julian said charges are pending against the student through a juvenile petition. Ross said the investigation is ongoing and did not say whether there would be any consequences levied against the student by the school district.
He issued a statement publicly Friday, which stated that the district was notified around 6:20 a.m. Friday of a potential threat to school safety, and classes consequently were canceled. The notification came through the district's Safe2Say system, which allows students to make anonymous reports about potential safety issues.
"Local law enforcement has now thoroughly investigated the threat and determined it was not credible," Ross reaffirmed in his statement. He expressed appreciation to the Union Township Police Department for its quick action and investigative work.
"We also want to express our appreciation to our families and community for your support," Ross said. "We know this situation and the decision to cancel school caused a great deal of inconvenience for our families. Please know that we acted out of an abundance of caution and did not take this decision lightly."
