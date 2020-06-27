The New Castle Police Department has received a recent surge in fireworks complaints with the upcoming Fourth of July holiday approaching.
Many of the complaints are coming late in the evening and close to other residential properties, according to a news release posted by the city police on Facebook.
The police are reminding city residents that while they will exercise some discretion, they will be increasing impact patrols to address the increase in complaints.
The police will respond to the complaints and may seize the fireworks and fine the individuals in possession of them, police Chief Bobby Salem warned. He reminded residents that it is illegal to possess or discharge store-bought pyrotechnics within the City of New Castle.
Residents are asked to use caution and to show courtesy to their neighbors and community.
The police will enforce a zero-tolerance approach for fireworks being discharged late at night, Salem said.
