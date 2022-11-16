State police say a Meadville man whose body was found in Slippery Rock Township Nov. 3 had been killed in Mercer County, then deposited in Lawrence County.
The police are in the process of arresting Johnny Frank Henry Jr., 31, of Meadville, in connection with the death of 40-year-old Joseph DeTello, also of Meadville.
Cpl. Randy Guy of the New Castle station said Wednesday that Henry is to be charged with criminal homicide and related offenses in DeTello's death. He said Wednesday Henry reportedly drove DeTello in his vehicle to Young Road in Slippery Rock Township, where he left his vehicle and his body.
Guy said he does not know yet why DeTello's body was brought into Lawrence County.
DeTello was discovered dead outside of his car by a passerby who stopped to assist him with what he thought were problems with his vehicle. Finding him not breathing or responsive, the man performed CPR and called 911. Two other bicyclists stopped to help him until police and ambulance personnel arrived to assist.
An autopsy conducted the next day at Heritage Valley Medical Center in Beaver County showed the cause of his death was asphyxiation and the death was ruled a homicide. No other manner of death has been disclosed yet by the police or the coroner.
A criminal complaint has been filed but a hold has been placed on it at a district judge's office in Mercer County and has not yet been released, Guy said.
According to a state police report, DeTello reportedly was killed on North Cottage Road in Jackson Township. Henry was arrested in Ohio on a warrant from Columbus, and is in the Franklin County jail in Ohio, awaiting extradition to Mercer County for arraignment on the homicide-related charges.
