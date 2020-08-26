The New Castle police department has been contacting city businesses to have them complete surveys for stronger police service better services the downtown.
Several businesses were not available for contact. Any that did not receive surveys are asked to contact Sgt. Sheila Panella at (724) 656-3587.
The surveys are also important f or the police department to obtain information so the business owners can be contacted in the event of any major events such as parades, races or marches, that could disrupt their commerce.
