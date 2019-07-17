New Castle police say they are awaiting the accident reconstruction report from a June 30 hit-and-run accident by a tractor-trailer that claimed the life of a West Pittsburg teen.
Alissa Jones, 19, of Greenbrier, West Virginia, who had lived most of her life in Taylor Township, was getting out of her car when she was struck by the vehicle around 11:23 p.m. in front of 241 Center Ave. She was taken to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital, where she died from her injuries on July 2.
Police who went to the accident scene found Jones lying on the road, and the truck had left the scene before police arrived, according to a police report.
Police chief Bobby Salem said yesterday that the driver and truck have been identified and police have served numerous search warrants, including warrants for his truck and phone.
The state police accident reconstruction unit is assisting in the investigation and the city police have not yet received the results, Salem said.
"We'll want to hold liable for this, whoever is responsible," he said. 'We've served numerous search warrants in the case."
He said he has been in contact with the family to keep them updated with the progress of the investigation.
