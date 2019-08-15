The New Castle police investigation into a June 30 hit and run death in West Pittsburg remains stalled, pending results of a state police accident reconstruction report.
City police chief Bobby Salem said the department is continuing to wait for the results in the report before it can determine whether the driver of the tractor-trailer that struck and killed 19-year-old Alissa Jones will face charges.
"We're still waiting for the state police report," he said.
The state police have more expertise in determining and detailing what happened when an accident occurs, but sometimes the analysis and generating the reports can take several months, Salem said.
Jones of Greenbrier, West Virginia, who had lived most of her life in Taylor Township, was getting out of her car when she was struck by the rig around 11:23 p.m. in front of 241 Center Ave. She was taken to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital, where she died from her injuries on July 2.
Police who went to the accident scene found Jones lying on the road, and the truck had left the scene before police arrived, according to a police report.
Salem has said previously that the driver and truck have been identified and police have served numerous search warrants, including warrants for his truck and phone.
Salem said last month that he has been in contact with the family to keep them updated with the progress of the investigation.
