Police: Shots into van missed children by inches

A criminal complaint filed against Bryon John Benetas indicates that one of the two bullets that hit a school van early Tuesday in Shenango Township missed the head of an elementary aged boy by only about seven inches.
A second bullet missed a girl by about 12 inches, the report shows. Police calculated those distances using the positions of the two bullet entry points and the headrests where the children were seated in the front row of the van.
Benetas, 41, of 827 Schenley Ave., Shenango Township, is facing 32 criminal charges, including two counts of criminal attempt at homicide, one for each shot fired at the van. He was found by school police immediately after the shooting Tuesday morning, in weeds on property near Mister B’s restaurant on East Washington Street. The officers held him under citizen detainment until Shenango police arrived minutes later to arrest him, and he has been in police custody since then.
Benetas is accused of firing the shots from a silenced semiautomatic rifle toward the van that was carrying seven children, ages 7 and 8, to Shenango Elementary School. The shooting occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on East Washington Street, near the restaurant.
The van was hit twice, shattering the van windows, but none of the children or the driver suffered serious injury. District superintendent Mike Schreck said Wednesday that a couple the children suffered minor scratches from glass shards, but no one needed to go to the hospital.
The police in examining the school van determined that one bullet entered the driver’s side middle window, and appeared to have traveled through the bus and exited the passenger middle window.
Senior District Judge Scott McGrath read Benetas his charges by video arraignment Wednesday morning and set his bond at $150,000. He instructed him to secure an attorney and be fingerprinted.
Schreck explained that when the van was hit, the driver checked on the children’s welfare, then drove to the school, where school resources officers — who are retired state troopers — looked at the van and recognized the impacts as bullet holes. They immediately went to where the driver said the van was hit. They saw the suspect, later identified as Benetas, hiding there, and they detained him, he said.
“They did a great job,” Schreck said, adding it all happened within minutes.
The police had reported Tuesday that Benetas, dressed in woodland camouflage suit, had the rifle and another handgun with him when they found him.
The criminal complaint filed by Shenango police provides further details. It states that Benetas was wearing a ghillie suit, commonly used by military personnel for concealment and evasion. He also wore camouflage overalls, gloves, a camouflage hat and face mask, and he carried two tactical pouches.
A black Ruger .22 long rifle with a sighting scope attached and a suppressor were found on the ground near him and the rifle. The rifle had a “bumpfire” buttstock, which allows a semiautomatic firearm to shoot more than one bullet with a single pull of the trigger, the report states.
In searching Benetas, the police found extra batteries for the scope and a Walther .22 LR (long rifle) semiautomatic handgun loaded with eight live rounds, the complaint states. Four of those rounds were jacketed hollow points and four were unjacketed standard rounds. The barrel of the gun was threaded to accept the suppressor that had been found, police said. The handgun was in a shoulder holster that was hidden by his outer clothing.
The report notes that Benetas does not have a concealed carry permit.
The police also found a 25-round rifle magazine, a 50-round rifle magazine, five .22-LR spent shell casings, a 23.5-ounce malt beverage can that was nearly full, and an 81.2 percent THC vape cartridge, among his other personal items, all where Benetas was apprehended, they reported.
The police deployed a canine to search the surrounding area, and two drones and a state police helicopter also were employed to search the area for any other possible suspects, according to the police.
They also found at least 15 impact marks on metal containers in the parking lot of Mister B’s, along with 12 bullet fragments and other evidence, and the area was secured as a crime scene, the report says.
The officers additionally secured Benetas’ house, where police spoke to a woman who said that she and Benetas had a dispute around 4 a.m. that day, and she saw him putting on “rain gear” that was “leafy looking,” according to the complaint.
Police said that while they were inside the house, they noticed other possible incendiary evidence that prompted them to contact the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Two investigators then obtained a warrant to search the house.
Shenango police officer in charge Darrin Cwynar said the search was conducted Tuesday night.
The police in the report said they found several homemade suppressors, suppressor manufacturing equipment, .22 LR ammunition, .22 LR casings and additional malt beverage cans.
Benetas, upon receiving a copy of the criminal complaint with the charges, told McGrath, “Your officers kidnapped me for 12 hours yesterday, and this is the first I’ve seen of the charges.”
He additionally faces eight counts each of aggravated assault for attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference, simple assault and recklessly endangering other persons; two counts of making repairs to offensive weapons; one count each of carrying a firearm without a license, possession of an offensive weapon and possessing an instrument of crime.
“I don’t see how I’m being charged with this when your officers say they’re looking for somebody else,” he said during his arraignment.
When McGrath set his bond, he told Benetas he was taking into account the seriousness of the charges.
“That’s $10,000,” Benetas said of the money he would need to post bail. He asked the judge to consider reducing the bond, but McGrath told him his attorney could request that of the court during his preliminary hearing. He was confined to the Lawrence County jail, and his hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. March 18 in Central Court.
Benetas told the judge that the only charges against him in the past were two DUIs, and that he has been working at Mister B’s, owned by his family, and that his parents have been ill.
The state’s criminal arrest dockets show that Benetas in 2000 had been arrested for DUI but pleaded guilty to accompanying charges of fleeing and eluding police and possession of drug paraphernalia. In 2002, he pleaded guilty to a charge of recklessly endangering another person. In 2016, he pleaded guilty to a charge of resisting arrest.
