New Castle police are investigating a report of gunfire Monday outside of a car wash on West State Street inside the city line.
City police Chief Bobby Salem said witnesses reported hearing shots fired around 11:15 a.m.
The police do not believe anyone was hit, Salem said. It was unknown at the time whether there was any damage to the business.
The police were looking for possible suspects this afternoon and the investigation is ongoing, Salem said.
