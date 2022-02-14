A woman who was shot in the chest Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of Walmart on West State Street was listed in critical but stable condition Monday afternoon.
State police reported that the 43-year-old Grove City woman was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital.
Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. On Sunday, they had cordoned off an area with crime scene tape in the front of the parking lot where the woman's car was located.
Union Township police are assisting with the investigation.
