Police look for evidence following an afternoon shooting on Allen Street

New Castle police officers look for evidence after a shooting was reported at a laundromat on Allen Street late Thursday afternoon.

A woman who was shot outside of a laundromat late Thursday on New Castle's East Side suffered a bullet wound to the leg, according to New Castle police.

The police were called around 4:30 p.m. to the Colonial Coin-Op Laundromat at 617 Allen St. regarding the shooting, city police chief Bobby Salem said.

Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Darece Murphy of the city's South Side lying on the ground with a gunshot wound, Salem said. She was taken to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital, where she was to undergo surgery Friday morning, he said.

He reported that the shooting occurred outside of the building, and a window on the north side of it was shattered by the gunfire. He said that shells were found on the ground outside of the business.

Salem said further details will be provided as the investigation progresses.

