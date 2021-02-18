New Wilmington borough police shot and killed a man who apparently was involved in a domestic incident this morning, according to the county coroner.
The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Route 158 in a two-story brick home at 524 New Castle St. next to The Grove nursing home.
According to Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson, the man reportedly stabbed a woman and ran out the back of the house covered in blood when he was confronted by police. The police shot him, and he died. His name is not available at this time.
The woman was taken to a hospital with stab wounds and her condition is unknown. Police have not released her identity.
The state police took over the investigation and are still at the scene.
