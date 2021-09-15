An accused drug offender is facing new charges after police confiscated suspected heroin, crack and cocaine, and more than 11/2 pounds of suspected marijuana during search of his home.
Multiple law enforcement units arrested Andrae Lamont Jackson, 39, of 1614 S. Jefferson St. on an active felony warrant from the state Office of the Attorney General when they converged on his house with a sealed search warrant around 1 p.m. Friday. Multiple drug-related charges as a result were filed against him Tuesday.
According to a criminal complaint, the police also confiscated a loaded American Tactical AR pistol with a full magazine from a closet in the foyer, $2,665 in cash from his pockets and inside the house, and his 2010 Maserati.
Altogether, police seized a total of 32.3 gross grams of suspected heroin, 20.5 gross grams of suspected crack cocaine and 4 grams of suspected cocaine powder from Jackson’s house, the complaint states.
Some of the marijuana was packaged in Blue Zlushie envelopes, according to the paperwork.
The charges against Jackson, filed by New Castle police, are prohibited possession of a firearm, three counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned by District Judge Richard Russo, who confined him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
Officers of the Lawrence County Drug Task Force, city police, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration of Pittsburgh, the attorney general’s office and the Union Township police participated in the raid. They had dubbed the raid as “Operation Forgot about Dre.”
Jackson also had been arrested on separate drug charges filed Thursday, a prelude to agents obtaining the search warrant for his house.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven or adjudicated as guilty in a court of law.
