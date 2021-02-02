State police say charges are pending against residents of a Washington Township mobile home where they found neglected and dead animals, including 30 pit bulls and several snakes.
The inventory, in addition to the dogs, included three dead and two live ball python snakes, according to the report. Other animals confiscated by state investigators included a kitten, two gerbils and six feeder mice.
Police reported that they assisted a Lawrence County humane officer at the house in the 500 block of Rabbit Haven Lane, on Jan. 23. The house sits atop a basement, and was determined to have been in deplorable, unsanitary condition, inside and outside, according to the report.
Lawrence County Children and Youth Services removed four school-age children from the house, police reported.
Police executed a sealed search warrant at the house around 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and found that the animals were being kept in kennels and pet carriers throughout the house, along with feces and urine-soaked pads and bedding. Several of the kennels housed more than one dog, the report said.
Police noted that the odor from inside of the house permeated to the outside. Dogs also were found in outside kennels and enclosures in unsanitary conditions and improper shelter, they reported. The outside temperature was 21 degrees and the indoor temperature was 50 degrees, their paperwork said.
All seized living animals were taken to an animal rescue facility in Western Pennsylvania. They will receive veterinary care, and the rescue facility will provide overall care for them, police said.
Police said charges will be filed against the residents of the house, pending receipt of the individual veterinary reports and the necropsy reports of the deceased animals.
