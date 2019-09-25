New Castle police have seized 19 marijuana plants of various sizes from the back yard of an East Side resident.
They arrested Charles E. Hill Jr., 42, of 822 Bonzo St., after his parole officers reported that they saw a marijuana-growing operation in a bedroom closet, according to a criminal complaint. The police reported that they went to Hill’s house and saw a closet that was lined with aluminum foil with an infrared light hanging in it, and suspected marijuana plants were in potted soil with a fan and thermometer nearby. The report said that another bedroom had four suspected marijuana plants in potting soil sitting on a dresser with a fluorescent light over them.
Police said the 19 plants in the back yard ranged in size from one to about three feet tall.
Hill told police that all of the plants were his, the complaint states.
He is charged with possession and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who released him on a nonmonetary bond, pending his preliminary hearing.
