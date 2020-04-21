State police say charges are pending against a Wilmington Township man whom they caught growing marijuana inside his house.
Police were called to a house in the 900 block of Phillips School Road regarding a reported drug overdose, around 7 p.m. Sunday.
The troopers arrived to find drug paraphernalia and suspected marijuana in plain view in the house, according to a police report.
They executed a search warrant for the man’s residence and found a marijuana growing operation on the second floor of the house, along with cash and drug paraphernalia, the report said.
The resident was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital for medical treatment.
