Union Township police seized nearly a pound of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop Sunday on West State Street.
The officers arrested New Jersey resident Tashan Keith Jones, 31, of Harrison, after pulling him over around 9:30 p.m.
According to a criminal complaint, an officer on patrol saw a gray sedan turn on its headlights in a grassy field just south of the intersection of West State Street and Interstate 376 West ramp. The car then traveled onto West State Street without yielding or stopping for traffic, almost colliding with another vehicle.
The officer pulled over the car and upon approaching the driver noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, he reported.
The driver, identified as Jones, gave police permission to search the car, and they found three bags, two of which were vacuum sealed, containing a total of 378 grams of marijuana, 11 vape pens containing cannabis and a bag of marijuana gummies, police reported.
Jones reportedly told the officers he purchased the marijuana in New Jersey and was taking it to Lawrence County for a wedding he was attending for one of his friends.
A woman who was a passenger in the car was released, police reported.
Jones is charged with five counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count each of disorderly conduct and careless driving.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $75,000 bond. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court.
