Gunfire in an East Side neighborhood Sunday led police to find bout 40 pounds of marijuana in a Frank Avenue residence, according to a New Castle police report.
The police as a result arrested Michael Jon Ortiz, 35, and Alexis K. Williams, 23, both of 853 Frank Ave., and officers during a search of the house seized a stolen gun, various packages of marijuana, about $5,000 in cash, ammunition, 276 vape pen cartridges, a counterfeit $20 bill and other suspicious items, according to a criminal complaint.
More details on the arrests will be available in Tuesday's edition of the New Castle News.
