A North Hill man was arrested Thursday in Union Township when police pulled him over and reported finding drugs in his car.
Union Township police reported that Niko Antonio Froce, 25, of 321 E. Hillcrest Ave. was driving on Atlantic Avenue when his vehicle sped into a turn and slid into a parking lot around 11:30 p.m. When police tried to pull him over, his car sped up onto Bluff Street, then abruptly stopped, according to a police report.
An officer reported a strong smell of marijuana and alcohol coming from his car, according to a criminal complaint. He searched the car and found a bag containing suspected cocaine, a box of cigars, a scale and some loose marijuana, the report said, and the officer impounded the car and arrested Froce.
The police searched the area near where Froce was pulled over, having seen him trying to throw something out the window while he was driving, the complaint states. The officers said they found five bags of suspected marijuana weighing a total of nearly 12 ounces. They also found a wallet with cash overflowing it and a stack of bills underneath the wallet, they reported. The amount of cash confiscated was about $1,000, police said.
Froce was taken to the hospital, where he submitted to a blood chemical/alcohol test. He is charged with seven counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, and one count each of DUI, reckless and careless driving and a traffic violation.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.