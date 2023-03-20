Local narcotics agents reportedly seized eight loaded handguns and two assault rifles Monday while serving a sealed search warrant at an East Side house.
They arrested Scier Yuki Jackson, 27, of New Castle on a felony warrant, in the house in the 1400 block of East Washington Street when officers arrived for the search early in the morning, according to a report from Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa.
Jackson was wanted on two active arrest warrants in Mercer County, plus an active arrest warrant in Ohio for felony drug violations. One of the Mercer County warrants was a bench warrant for a receiving stolen property charge, for which he is awaiting trial.
During their search of the premises, officers in addition to the guns seized about 2.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, 3.6 grams of suspected marijuana, two digital scales, multiple extended gun magazines and a high-capacity drum magazine, according to a criminal complaint. One of the guns had been reported stolen from someone in Kentucky.
Jackson, because of a prior felony conviction, is prohibited from possessing a gun.
The agents have charged him with 10 felony counts of prohibited possession of a firearm, two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, and one count each of receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He also is charged as a fugitive from justice regarding the out of state arrest warrant.
Jackson was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.