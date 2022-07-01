An East Side man was arrested after Neshannock Township police tried to stop him on his bicycle for traffic violations.
They reportedly confiscated a gun, six bags of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia from the backpack of Casey Lee Steele, 30, of the 800 block of Cunningham Avenue when he dropped it during a chase, according to a criminal complaint.
The police reported seeing a man on a bicycle turning into the former Call's Plaza parking lot around 3 a.m. June 23 from Wilmington Road without using hand signals, and he failed to stop at two stop signs. Police tried to pull him over at the end of Walker Street at Katherine Street, and the rider, later identified as Steele, got off the bike in a yard on Katherine Street and ran.
The police chased him on foot and saw him drop a black book bag in a yard and led police on a chase into the woods.
Other officers found a Glock 9-millimeter handgun and the other items inside the book bag, along with papers with Steele's identity on them, the report said.
Police used a canine to track him, but lost his scent. Police caught Steele hours later while patrolling the area. He was jailed on a warrant from case filed against him by New Castle police involving drug-related and other charges filed as the result of a traffic stop.
District Judge Melissa A. Amodie arraigned him on those charges and committed him to the jail on a $25,000 bond.
Neshannock police charged Steele on Sunday with possession and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, carrying a gun without a license, resisting arrest, loitering and prowling at night, and two stop sign and failure to signal violations in connection with the bicycle stop. He was arraigned on those charges by District Judge Rick Russo, who set an additional bond of $50,000.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
