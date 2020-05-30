A man is in the Lawrence County jail after narcotics officers raided his East Side apartment Friday and found drugs and cash.
A Lawrence County District Attorney’s detective has charged Tremell Martell Mason, 35, of 616 Taylor St., first floor, after finding him at the residence when officers went there with a sealed search warrant around 6:15 a.m.
According to a criminal complaint, the police while searching the house found a bag of suspected marijuana, in addition to 16.02 grams of suspected heroin, 92 oxymorphone hydrochloride pills and $1,533 in cash.
Mason is charged with two counts of possession and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance as well as one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bond.
A woman who was arrested with Mason when the police entered the house was later released.
