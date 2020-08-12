A Croton area man, formerly from Ohio, is in the Lawrence County jail after officers reported seizing suspected marijuana and crack cocaine and a quantity of cash from his vehicle during a traffic stop.
New Castle police took Darrell Samuel Colon, 30, of North Croton Avenue, into custody around 11 p.m. Sunday after pulling him over at Arlington and Long avenues on reported traffic violations. They reportedly confiscated 28.7 grams of suspected marijuana and a suspected crack cocaine wafer weighing 54.4 grams, according to a criminal complaint. The officers also took $1,592 in cash from Colon’s car, the report said.
According to the court papers, an officer who pulled Colon over reported smelling marijuana coming from his vehicle. Police learned his license was expired. During a hand search of the car, the police found the suspected marijuana in a large bag, and the money was lying on the floor near the driver’s seat and the front passenger’s seat, according to a police report. A bag containing the suspected crack cocaine was jammed in the mechanical part of the seat, the report said. The police also seized a gold Bulova watch.
The car was impounded, and police learned that only 20 percent of light could pass through the tint of the front windows, the complaint said.
Colon is charged with three counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, obscured visibility, driving with unsafe equipment and without rear lights.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $150,000 bond.
