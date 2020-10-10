A Croton area man charged earlier this week for leaving an accident scene is facing drug charges after police arrested him on a bench warrant and raided his home.
New Castle police have Bret C. Baldelli, 38, of Butz St. in custody. They served a sealed search warrant at his home around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
A city officer was looking for Baldelli to serve a bench warrant on him from a driving under the influence case filed in April, according to court documents. The officer went to his house Thursday and saw Baldelli standing in front of the kitchen window, and he called for backup assistance and knocked on the door, according to a criminal complaint.
Baldelli a short time later exited and was arrested, police said. A set of Nissan keys was on the kitchen counter, the report said, and the officer noticed multiple uncapped and loaded syringes throughout the kitchen, including on the floor, the report states.
A digital scale and multiple pieces of drug packaging were throughout the kitchen, along with multiple prescription bottles, and officers noticed drug paraphernalia in most of the rooms of the house, the report said.
Baldelli was jailed on the bench warrant.
The police then established a perimeter around Baldelli’s house and obtained a search warrant from District Judge Rick Russo. Upon re-entering his house with the warrant, officers collected multiple drug-related items including bottles and bags containing suspected narcotic pills, plastic bags containing a total of 41.2 grams of heroin, a loaded syringe containing suspected heroin, buprenorphine films, a bottle containing one gram of marijuana and the keys to a Nissan, which Baldelli is believed to have been driving when the two-car crash occurred Oct. 3 in Shenango Township.
He is charged with five counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, one count teach of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the search.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set his jail bond at $25,000 for the drug-related charges.
He was sent a summons to answer to the multiple accident charges filed against him earlier this week.
