State police and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are appealing to the public for information about who shot and killed an Aliquippa man last year.
Police said Curtis Flowers III, 19, of Aliquippa, was shot in the head in an area of Aliquippa around 4 p.m. Nov. 25. Crime Stoppers has increased a reward to $10,000 for any information that leads to the rest of Flowers' killer.
Police said Flowers was dead at the scene, and the investigation into his death has been ongoing since then.
The suspects in the shooting are believed to have been two males in their early 20s, possibly from the Aliquippa area.
Anyone with information is asked to submit anonymous tips to the state police in Beaver County by calling (727) 773-7400, or online at the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website at crimewatch.net and search on the name Curtis Flowers. A "Submit a Tip" box will appear at the bottom of the article.
