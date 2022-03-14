Residents of Fayette New Wilmington Road in Wilmington Township reported hearing a loud bang around 4 a.m. Sunday that shook their home.
When they went outside the next morning, they found that a car had struck their house, then the driver left the scene, according to state police.
Police determined that the car involved was a white Honda Civic that ran a stop sign at the intersection of Old Mercer and Fayette New Wilmington roads. The impact damaged the grass, shrubs and wooden porch on the property, police said. The vehicle then left, heading south on Old Mercer Road.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone who has information about the accident is asked to contact Trooper David McBride at (724) 598-2211.
