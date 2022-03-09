State police are looking for information about a driver who hit a pedestrian in the city of New Castle early Sunday morning.
The pedestrian, Jordan Peak of New Castle, was injured and was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital for treatment, according to a police report.
According to a police report, Peak was walking in the 200 block of Fern Street just after 1:30 a.m. when an unknown westbound vehicle hit him then left the scene.
The state police are asking that anyone with information about the incident report it by calling (724) 598-2211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.