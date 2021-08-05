State police are looking for information about the driver of a red Jeep Wrangler who led them on a chase through Mahoning Township early Wednesday.
Troopers said the pursuit began around 12:20 a.m. and was along West State Street and Carbon Micco Road, and the driver got away. No information was provided about what started the pursuit.
The police reported that the vehicle had an Ohio registration and a tan, soft canvas top, and a light bar in the back in between the tail lights changes from bleu to yellow when the brakes and turn signals are applied.
The vehicle also has minor damage behind the drier’s side door that extends toward the back of the car.
Anyone who has information about the vehicle is asked to contact the state police at (724) 598-2211.
