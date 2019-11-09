Police seek to identify teens who vandalized memorial

The New Castle police are trying to identify two teens accused of defacing the cement at the Vietnam veterans memorial in Cascade Park earlier this week.
New Castle police chief Bobby Salem said police have a photo taken from a surveillance video that shows the vandalism being done around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday by a male and a female. The two wrote "D + H" with a heart next to it in the fresh cement.
Salem said police are circulating a photo of the pair in the schools to see if anyone can identify them. He said they could potentially face criminal charges and a fine.
The damage already has been repaired by the city's parks and recreation department, he added.
