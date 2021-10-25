FROM STAFF REPORTS
A Butler County man is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl on multiple occasions at a home in South New Castle Borough.
A Lawrence County District Attorney’s detective, after a three-year investigation, has charged Christopher Joseph Lordo, 36, of Sarver, in connection with the incidents that reportedly took place between February and July of 2017.
He is being sought by county authorities.
According to a criminal complaint, the girl, during a forensic interview when she was 13, told police that Lordo sexually assaulted her several times the prior year and she described details of various acts that Lordo forced upon her, according to a criminal complaint, including intercourse.
The matter was first disclosed to the investigator through a Childline complaint from the state Department of Human Services, generated from Sharon Regional Health System.
The child reported to health care workers there that Lordo was sexually molesting her and had threatened to harm her if she told anybody, the complaint states.
Lordo, who is not a family member, had been living at their home during the time, until July of 2017, the paperwork states.
Police reported that Lordo reportedly had raped the girl on at least five occasions.
Lordo was charged Friday with five counts each of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault of a child younger than 13, and corruption of minors by a defendant 18 or older.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.