State police are looking for the person who took a gun that was lost by its owner.
According to police, a resident of Harlansburg Road in Hickory Township left the black Glock 23 C on top of his vehicle before driving away just after 9 a.m. Tuesday. The gun ended up on the road, and reportedly was picked up at the intersection of Routes 388 and 108 by a while male with long hair who was driving a black pickup truck.
The male was then seen driving south on Route 388.
The gun has multiple engravings, police said, include a Marines logo, the word "infidel" and a Bible verse at the bottom of the magazine.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (724) 598-2211.
