State police are looking for a man they say fled after being pulled over Sunday morning in New Castle.
They plan to charge 26-year-old Malcolm Kahil Gabron Jones with resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, disorderly conduct and multiple summary traffic violations.
Police said they initiated a traffic stop at 4:03 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Washington Street because the operator of a Kia Sportage unsafely entered a stream of traffic from a parked position. Police identified Jones as the driver, but said he he failed for furnish an operator's license, registration or proof of insurance. As other occupants of the vehicle were being investigated, police said, Jones got out of the vehicle and ran, heading southwest on East Washington. He failed to stop when police ordered him to do so and police were unable to locate him.
Upon further investigation, police said, it was discovered that Jones does not have a valid driver's license and that he is wanted on a warrant with full extradition for a parole violation regarding a simple assault originating from the District Attorney's office in Mercer County.
Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to call state police at (724) 598-2211 and reference incident number PA19-142-6128.
