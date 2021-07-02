New Castle police are looking for a 66-year-old New Castle man whom they've charged with multiple sexual assaults of a now 15-year-old girl.
John W. Booker, whose last known address is on Wallace Avenue, faces eight counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a victim less than 16, indecent assault of a victim less than 16 and corruption of minors-defendant age 18 or above. Police have not been able to locate him at the Wallace Avenue address, nor at two other addresses that they have for him. He has not returned phone messages left for him by police.
According to court documents, the victim, who first reported the alleged assaults to police last year, told investigators that Booker has forced her to have either intercourse or oral sex on multiple occasions, and that the assaults have been going on for about five years. The last incident, she said, happened about a month ago.
The victim told police that Booker also has blindfolded her, made her smoke crack and snort heroin, the documents say.
That charges against Booker were filed Thursday before District Judge Melissa A. Amodie. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
