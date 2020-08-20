For the third time a month, an East Side man is wanted by police on criminal charges.
Union Township police reported that they arrested 22-year-old Dontae Malik Blackshear of East Washington Street — also known as Dante, with a street name of "Dough Boy" — in a Union Township hotel room Aug. 8 after an informant told them he paid her to sell drugs.
Police at the time jailed him on an arrest warrant for previous charges stemming from an Aug. 5 pursuit and traffic collision in the city of New Castle, and his bond was set at $25,000. He posted bail and was freed, but he is still wanted on other charges against him.
He failed to show in Central Court for his preliminary hearing on the accident charges, which was held in his absence, according to court records, and a bench warrant for that is pending against him.
He additionally is wanted on an arrest warrant for a reported assault of a woman at Dollar General in Neshannock. She suffered a concussion as a result of the attack, according to the woman and police reports. He had been sent a summons to appear in court on the charges, but the summons was undeliverable.
And most recently, he is wanted for the drug offenses stemming from the Aug. 8 incident at a Union Township store. Those charges were filed against him Thursday in the court of District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who issued two more warrants for his arrest.
According to criminal complaints filed in that incident, the Union Township police were called to the store concerning a woman slumped over the restroom sink.
When the officer arrived, he found her still bent over the sink, he reported. She refused medical attention and told the officer she was wanted on bench warrants in Lawrence County. The police learned she also was wanted on a warrant in Beaver County.
Police reported that in arresting and searching her, they found used syringes, smoking pipes, a digital scale with suspected heroin residue, containers with marijuana that weighed 1.7 grams, a bag of suspected heroin weighing 30.65 grams, multiple pills that were suspected Xanax, methylphenidate hydrochloride, alprazolam and other prescription drugs, and a paper fold containing 0.88 grams of suspected heroin and a rubber container holding suspected methamphetamine.
The woman told police that Blackshear asked her if she would deliver drugs for him and that he would "hook her up," the complaint states. She agreed, and he sent her to see a woman on Logan Street, she told police. She said she met the woman, who gave her $1,800 to buy heroin from Blackshear. She said she went to Blackshear's room that he had rented at the Union Township hotrl, and she gave him the money in exchange for 30 grams of heroin, the report said. She told police that Blackshear also gave her heroin as payment for meeting the woman, according to the complaint.
She said she left the hotel room and went to Sheetz, where the police found her, the court papers say.
The police went to the motel and reviewed surveillance video that showed Blackshear and another woman enter a hotel room, then the woman from the store entered and exited a short time later, and several other people went into and out of the room, the report states.
The Union Township officers, with New Castle police and their special entry team, executed a search warrant at the room and took Blackshear and another woman into custody, police said.
Inside the room they found $3,500 cash, a bag containing suspected marijuana, 13 oxycodone pills prescribed to Blackshear, two phones and four pieces of ripped hotel paper that contained suspected heroin.
Police booked him on the warrant from the city accident, but he posted bail. Charges they filed against him Thursday, in connection with the motel room arrest, are possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, and possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
