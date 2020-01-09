Police seek killer of cow

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a report that someone shot and killed a Texas Longhorn cow Wednesday on Copper Hill Road in Slippery Rock Township.
The owner of the animal told police that he had been feeding it outside a fence near Blind Lane for some time in an attempt to get it backed into the fenced-in area. The owner went to put feed out for the animal just before 2 p.m. Tuesday and found it dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the left side of its body.
The animal was examined by veterinarian Robert Maro, who determined that the gunshot wound was the cause of death. The cow also had been carrying an unborn calf, which died as well.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at (724) 598-2211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.