Police seek information on missing woman

New Castle police and other search units are looking for a woman who was reported missing by members of her family earlier this month.
Melissa Henson was last seen around her most recent residence, an apartment in the North Hill area of Neshannock Boulevard, around Jan. 22, between 2 and 3 a.m., according to a report issued Friday by the city police.
City detective John George, who is investigating the case, said Henson had been staying in three or four different locations around New Castle, but most recently had been living at 818 Neshannock Blvd.
Her grandmother, who lives in Cleveland, reported Henson missing to the Neshannock Township police department on April 6. He said the police also have been in contact with Henson's mother, who lives in Florida, but Henson is not there. George said Henson is originally from Florida.
"We have been in constant contact with the family," George said.
Henson, 35, stands 5-foot, 3-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
She is facing charges related to a traffic stop in Montgomery County, and she didn't show up there for a court hearing in March.
George asks that anyone who has information about Henson's whereabouts to call his police line at (724) 656-3589, or non-emergency dispatch at (724) 656-9300, or leave a tip on the police department website at www.newcastlepd.com.
