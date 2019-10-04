State police are asking local lottery centers to be on the lookout for possibly stolen lottery scratch-off tickets being turned in as winners, following a weekend burglary at Ryder’s Restaurant on Route 18 in Wilmington Township.
Police report that someone entered the business between 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday and stole more than $300 in cash and several hundred Pennsylvania scratch-off lottery tickets with a total face value of several thousand dollars.
The police request any retail store owners to be aware of any suspicious scratch-off lottery ticket redemption attempts. They are asked to contact the state police Lottery Division of Security at (717) 702-8026.
They also are asking that anyone who could provide any surveillance video footage of the incident or similar incidents in the area contact their New Castle station at (724) 598-2211, and reference incident number PA19-1304430.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.