The owner of a pregnant Texas Longhorn cow said he had been looking for the animal after she had gotten loose.
The bovine was found shot to death Wednesday on Copper Hill Road in Slippery Rock Township.
State police are investigating the incident and were at the farm with a veterinarian Thursday to remove the animal. The cow’s unborn calf, due to be born in about two months, also died.
Doug Michaels, the cow’s owner, said he has no idea who killed Maple, who was 4 years old.
“She’d been running loose for a while, and we were trying to catch her,” he said.
Michaels said he had been feeding the cow along the road near Blind Lane to get her back into a neighbor’s fenced-in area, and she was shot on the neighbor’s property.
He said he had owned Maple for about five months, and that she had been pre-bred when he bought her.
Michaels, who raises Scottish Highlander cattle, said the cow was one of four Texas Longhorns that he bought and that he had previously sold two of them. He has one left.
“They got out when I bought them,” he said. “People think it’s like catching a dog, but you can’t just walk up to a cow and grab hold of it.
“I just lost a of money when someone shot this cow,” he said.
Michaels told the police that he went to put feed out for the animal just before 2 p.m. Tuesday and found it dead from an apparent gunshot wound to its left side, according to a police report.
The animal was examined by veterinarian Robert Maro, who determined that the gunshot wound was the cause of death, police reported.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact state police at (724) 598-2211.
