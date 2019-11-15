State police are looking for information about an armed robbery at a Slippery Rock Township convenience store that was reported to have occurred Thursday.
Store employees reported that a man entered the Tic Toc at 4112 Ellwood Road around 10:55 p.m., showed a gun and demanded money from the cash register and lottery.
The intruder was said to have been wearing a green hooded jacket and a dark ski mask and gloves, according to a police report. He also wore dark-colored sweatpants that said "Laurel" on the leg in white lettering. Police reported that video surveillance showed suspect entered the property on foot and ran out on foot after the incident.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the state police.
