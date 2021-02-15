New Castle police are looking for information about the driver of a car that hit a house Thursday on the city's East Side, then drove away.
The incident was reported to have occurred around 2:30 p.m. A woman who lives in the 900 block of Beckford Street reported that she was at home and heard the impact. When she looked out, the vehicle was gone, she reported.
Police said the porch flooring and some bushes were damaged and a corner support post was knocked loose. A blue piece of the vehicle was found on the ground, they said.
Anyone with information about the car or the incident is asked to contact the police at (724) 656-9300.
